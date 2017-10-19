What do you do when a 416-pound feral hog tears up your property?

In Texas, if a feral hog gives you trouble, you shoot ’em dead, no questions asked — even if it weighs more than 400 pounds.

At least, that’s what one man did in East Texas, according to the Star-Telegram in Fort Worth.

Joe Clowers was tired of a feral hog tearing up his property, and after many sightings, he was finally able to do something about it.





“Mr. Joe Clowers shared pics of his food plot nightmare that ended late Sat. night,” Gregg County Game Wardens posted on its Facebook page.

“The huge porker reportedly weighed-in @ 416 lbs. & harvested in pitch dark f/just 20 yards away near his UG home.”

Texas is home to one of the largest populations of the pest in the nation, with an estimated 4 million hogs across the state, reports the Star-Telegram.