When a New Jersey pig was on the loose, the police reached for a lasso and dog treats to bring it in

A mischievous pig had the police in a New Jersey township pretty busy last weekend.

They corralled a crazy pig wandering a neighborhood in Woolwich Township on Saturday with a homemade lasso and dog treats. But the cops really brought out the heavy, punny artillery when it came to recapping the event on social media.

“To answer the age old question,” the Woolwich Township Police Department wrote on Facebook, “Just how many cops does it take to lasso a pig? The answer is 3.”





One commenter even got in on the fun: “Way to bring home the bacon, fellas.”

“If this doesn’t deserve an atta boy I don’t know what does,” the post added.