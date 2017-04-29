When a rat and a crow got in a fight, it was the lightweight battle of the century

Sometimes, mother nature surprises us and gives us something iconic. The latest video that’s making rounds on the internet features a crow and a rat getting after it. The clip, which was actually recorded in 2012, shows the animals at a soccer training facility in England.

It seems that the crow was just trying to get a tasty meal, but the rat had different things on his mind.

The bird repeatedly tries to snatch the rodent by the tail, but it didn’t quite work, and the rat had some moves, even jumping at his attacker. The little guy managed to escape and make it into a drain where he lived happily ever after.





