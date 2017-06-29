When pigs fly… out of an 18-wheeler at morning rush hour traffic

This was one stinky commute.
RELATED: 196-lb. Maybelle has stopped pigging out and is going on a diet
Drivers south of Dallas on Interstate 45 Thursday morning were stymied by an 18-wheeler accident that shut down the highway and sent nearly 100 pigs scrambling for safety.
The mess began when the big rig crashed, overturned and then caught on fire around 6:30 a.m.
While some pigs sadly did not make it, many, many others escaped the truck and began spilling out onto the freeway.
“Some people were helping round them up,” Dallas County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Melinda Urbina said in a telephone interview. “There were some reports of people taking them, like they were free pigs.”
RELATED: “Baby Monkey (Going Backwards On A Pig)” is a classic viral hit that we can’t get out of our heads
By mid-morning, the road had still not been cleared, although the crash sure got quite the reaction on social media.