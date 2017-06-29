When pigs fly… out of an 18-wheeler at morning rush hour traffic

This was one stinky commute.

RELATED: 196-lb. Maybelle has stopped pigging out and is going on a diet

Drivers south of Dallas on Interstate 45 Thursday morning were stymied by an 18-wheeler accident that shut down the highway and sent nearly 100 pigs scrambling for safety.

WATCH LIVE: These pigs have wandered about a half mile away from the crash scene https://t.co/2ehHHu1YIT @AmesChopper5 #PigsOn45 pic.twitter.com/1QnolV8b4t — NBC DFW (@NBCDFW) June 29, 2017

The mess began when the big rig crashed, overturned and then caught on fire around 6:30 a.m.

While some pigs sadly did not make it, many, many others escaped the truck and began spilling out onto the freeway.





“Some people were helping round them up,” Dallas County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Melinda Urbina said in a telephone interview. “There were some reports of people taking them, like they were free pigs.”

RELATED: “Baby Monkey (Going Backwards On A Pig)” is a classic viral hit that we can’t get out of our heads

By mid-morning, the road had still not been cleared, although the crash sure got quite the reaction on social media.

This is unreal…. I-45 SHUT DOWN in Wilmer.. Big rig that crashed was carrying pigs… pic.twitter.com/1Jjv3jONdt — Madison Adams (@MadisonAdamsTV) June 29, 2017

Pigs still on the run on a Texas Highway after a big rig overturned bear Dallas. We've been following this since 7am! pic.twitter.com/f87D5di9X2 — Susanne Brunner (@SusanneBrunner) June 29, 2017