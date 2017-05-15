When this down-on-his-luck bear made a friend, he learned to trust again

A rescued moon bear named Snow has had a tough life.

RELATED: When a man met the local bear, neither of them were expecting it

According to Animals Asia, the group found the bear had a unkempt claw that had grown into his flesh. And then after discovering he had feeding problems, they discovered he was missing his tongue.

But recently, the bear’s caretakers realized hope was not lost for the wayward animal. Snow started to play with Poe, another rescued bear. This told them that Snow had learned to trust again.





RELATED: When a bear cub and a fawn met, the one you’d least expect got really scared

This is one tough bear, who now has one more friend.