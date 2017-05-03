When this MLB pitcher saw a picture of a sweet pooch headed for the pound, he leaped into action

Texas Rangers pitcher Yu Darvish has a sweet spot for dogs.

Last week on Twitter, he came across a photo of a female pit bull headed for the pound, and he leapt to action faster than you can say…fastball.

According to the Star-Telegram, Darvish saw the tweet on Thursday night, and he and his wife decided to add her to their brood, picking her up the next morning.

A little over 12 hours ago @EmilyJonesMcCoy RT'd my post about a rescue pit needing a forever home. She now lives with @faridyu ❤️! pic.twitter.com/YgRia71m0U — Larry Skywalker (@badkaratemovie) April 28, 2017

Darvish already has five dogs–a pit bull, a Cane Corso, a miniature schnauzer, a French bulldog and a miniature pincher–and cautions that taking care of animals requires the resources to do so.





“Before you get a dog think about what you need to do to take care of it,” Darvish told the paper. “I don’t want people to think, ‘oh, he can take care of 20 dogs, 30 dogs.’ I got what I can be responsible for. Make sure you take care of your dog.”

Darvish also added he has gardeners “who take care of the [poop].”