Woman driving home finds a slithery friend on her windshield

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A woman driving in New Smyrna Beach got quite the scare while she was on her way home to Sanford.

Angela Kaplan was driving on State Road 44, just past State Road 415 when she spotted a snake slithering on her windshield, her mother told Eyewitness News.

In a panic, Kaplan called her mother who told her daughter to call 911. Kaplan didn’t call 911, but pulled over on a side street and called her grandfather, who lives in New Smyrna Beach, to help her.

Kaplan waited in the back seat until her grandfather arrived, but when he showed up, the snake was gone.





The grandfather looked around the car, but never found the snake.

It’s unclear what kind of snake was on the windshield, but Kaplan wasn’t going to get close enough to find out.