Workers rushed to rescue a koala perched atop a drilling rig

Tuesday evening was not an ordinary night on a drilling rig in Adelaide, Australia when workers suddenly spotted a koala perched atop the apparatus.

Alternately sleeping, and then looking very scared, the creature was saved by onlookers in this AP video.

According to CBS Philly, the koala was chased off the road by a driver and climbed up the rig for safety.

A hydraulic lift carefully approached the koala, scooped it into a makeshift bag and then ferried the animal down to the ground.





Once it was back on terra firma, the koala still looked scared, but was lovingly treated by its rescuers, one of whom rubbed its head affectionately.

This is one koala who may never confuse a drilling rig with a eucalyptus tree again.