Yikes! A massive rattlesnake was discovered under this New Orleans deck

Warmer weather tends to bring out the snakes, and New Orleans authorities warned the public after one such discovery.

A 6-foot-long canebreak rattlesnake was uncovered underneath the deck of a home.

Fortunately, Gulf Coast Wildlife Removal was able to capture the rattler.

According to a now-unavailable Facebook post, it is “by far” the largest venomous snake the team has encountered near the city.

The snake had 13 rattles on it, which means it was a mature animal. Authorities euthanized the snake after it was removed.