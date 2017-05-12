Yikes! Another scorpion was found on board a United flight

A scorpion sighting disrupted yet another United Airlines flight on Thursday.

According to KTLA 5, United Flight 1035 from Houston to Quito, Ecuador, was delayed for over three hours and customers were directed to a different plane after the scorpion was seen crawling out of a customer’s clothes.

Daniel Dueñas, a passenger, tweeted: “The captain of my flight just told us it’s a scorpion on the plane???!!!!! Good job United!”





While the airline said no one was stung or injured, this is familiar territory for United: Last month, a scorpion was found on a flight from Mexico to Calgary, Canada.