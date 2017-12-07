Menu
The recently released results of a scientific expedition to Guyana in March 2014 are raising eyebrows due to one significant discovery.

Inside a hollowed-out tree, researchers found an iridescent blue tarantula, the likes of which science has never seen.

The new species of spider, found by Andrew Snyder, a Ph.D. student at the University of Mississippi who specializes in reptiles and amphibians in the Guiana Shield, was discovered in a previously untapped area of South America, which encompasses about 270 million hectares from Guyana to Venezuela, Colombia and the northern reaches of Brazil.

When Snyder found the spider, he didn’t think much of it — he thought it was just your garden variety spider.

“The blue that my light beam illuminated in fact was not the eye shine of a spider, but rather the forelimbs of a small tarantula,” Snyder wrote in a blog posted on the World Wildlife Fund’s website. “I immediately knew that this one was unlike any species I have encountered before.”

It is unknown why the tarantula is so daringly blue, but scientists think it belongs to the Ischnocolinae family.

Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
