You’ve got to hand it to her: Little girl used two fingers to outwit an 8-foot alligator

An 8-foot-plus-long alligator was no match for little Juliana Ossa.

The 10-year-old Florida girl knew exactly what to do when the terrifying reptile took hold of her left leg and didn’t let go. She was sitting in a designated swimming area in Orlando over the weekend in about 18 inches of water when the alligator clamped down.

“I was scared at first, but I knew what to do,” she told told WESH on Monday.





Thanks to a recent trip to Gatorland, Ossa was able to recall what to do if an alligator attacked.

She put her two fingers inside the animal’s nose so that it had to open its mouth — and release its grip — to breathe. Ossa was then free from its grasp, and her uncle brought her to safety out of the water.

She was treated for lacerations and puncture wounds but is expected to make a full recovery.