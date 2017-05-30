Zoo Atlanta’s giant panda twins are growing fast, and now you can watch them from home

America’s only set of giant panda twins are meeting their milestones and winning hearts at every turn.

Zoo Atlanta’s Ya Lun and Xi Lun, 8 months old and insanely cute, can routinely be seen wrestling with their mom, wrestling each other and rolling around. It seems like just yesterday that they looked like tiny pink eraser heads.

While pandas nurse until they are 18 months old, these two are starting to eat solid snacks like sweet potatoes and biscuits.





With solid food comes more energy, so what better way to observe ridiculously adorable panda hijinks than watching Zoo Atlanta’s Panda Cam?

Now you can see every moment of Ya Lun and Xi Lun’s development from your computer.