A ’90s icon surprised a country up-and-comer with an unforgettable singalong

Looks like Blake Shelton wasn’t the only one making unexpected visits in Music City on April 11. There were more big surprises in store at the city’s popular Exit/In.

You see, one of Nashville’s premiere management companies, Red Light Management, hosted a ’90s country music-themed party at the venue. Country young guns like Lauren Alaina, Craig Campbell, Michael Ray, Dustin Lynch, Adam Craig and Adam Sanders were on the bill, along with some special guests, including ’90s super group Shenandoah and ’90s hunk Rhett Akins.

It’s obvious that everyone was having a ball, and that ’90s country music remains one of the most popular eras in the format. While the crowd sang along enthusiastically, it really raised the roof when Martina McBride stepped onstage to surprise her pal Lauren Alaina. Now, the pair had toured together recently, so they easily fell into a duet of “This One’s for the Girls.” But, when they handed the chorus off to the audience, hands were in the air and the volume was up to 11.

We suspect this was a pretty cool way for Lauren to celebrate a week that kicked off with the news that she scored her very first No. 1 with “Road Less Traveled.” It’s been a long time coming for the young singer-songwriter, who was brought to the public’s attention during the 10th season of “American Idol.” Congratulations, Lauren.