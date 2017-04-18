A Bee Gees ballad gets a stunning country makeover by Little Big Town

Since the CBS airing of “Stayin’ Alive: A Grammy Salute To The Music Of The Bee Gees” on April 16, nearly all of the performances have stuck in the minds of music fans. From Pentatonix to Keith Urban to John Legend, the artists who took part in the once-in-a-lifetime special churned out performances that will be remembered for years to come.

One of those breathtaking performances came from none other than country group Little Big Town.





“Thirty nine years ago, this gorgeous ballad won the Grammy for best pop performance by a group at the 20th Grammy Awards,” LBT’s Jimi Westbrook said before the performance, as the Bee Gees’ Barry Gibb sat in the audience just a few short feet away.

“Barry, we all feel deeply honored to be here tonight and to sing ‘How Deep is Your Love,’” Kimberly Schlapman chimed in, looking as radiant as ever.

From there, the band did what they do best, with Karen Fairchild and Kimberly effortlessly serenading the audience with their harmonies, anchored by the verse work from Jimi and LBT member Phillip Sweet. The performance ended with Phillip turning around to reveal his very own Bee Gees bomber jacket, once again paying tribute to the iconic nature of the music trio.