A beloved member of “The Dukes of Hazzard” cast has passed away

Treasured actor Clifton James has passed away due to complications from diabetes.

He was 96.

According to an article in “The New York Times,” Clifton was best known for his various roles as a Southern sheriff, a part he played perfectly in shows such as “The Dukes of Hazzard” and two James Bond films. In the 1973 Bond film, “Live and Let Die,” his portrayal of Louisiana sheriff J.W. Pepper made quite an impression with viewers everywhere. In fact, his character was so well loved that it was also written into the 1974 Bond film, “The Man with the Golden Gun.”





Clifton also played a convincing Southerner in the 1967 film “Cool Hand Luke” alongside the legendary Paul Newman.

Crazy thing was – he wasn’t Southern at all.

In fact, he was born in the Northwest, specifically in Spokane, Washington. However, he routinely met with actual sheriffs in the South to ensure he was playing his role the most effectively as he could.

Clifton also appeared in television shows such as “Dallas,” “Gunsmoke” and “Lewis & Clark.” Clifton’s wife passed away in 2015, but he is survived by his children, 14 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

We send our condolences to his family, friends and fans.