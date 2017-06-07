A brave racecar driver shares this update about his cancer battle

John Andretti — nephew of racing legend Mario Andretti — has been forced to keep a pretty strict schedule ever since doctors diagnosed him with Stage 3 colorectal cancer in January.

Now, at Stage 4, his days are filled with grueling rounds of chemotherapy and drug treatments that take place at the Levine Cancer Institute near his North Carolina home.

But on June 3, the former IndyCar and NASCAR driver took a break from his war against cancer to walk his daughter Olivia down the aisle for her wedding day.





On Twitter he wrote, “Today is a very special day as my daughter, @oandretti and @BoHines tie the knot. #prouddad.”

The 54-year-old John, who is a loving husband and father of three, also got to witness the vibrant smiles on his family’s faces during Olivia’s special day. In fact, his son, Jarett, who is also a racer in his own right, tweeted a picture of himself with the bride. He included the caption, “No racing this weekend, but having fun with family at my little sis wedding #nextbestthing.”

It’s those family moments that are bound to help John stay strong as he continues to fight an uphill battle with colon cancer.

As for John’s current condition, he was scheduled to undergo his seventh chemotherapy treatment this month. However, he recently revealed that things didn’t go quite as planned. In fact, he is skipping out on his seventh treatment altogether.

“Got to skip chemo #7 in prep for upcoming surgery,” he wrote on Twitter on June 6, “Never been excited about surgery until now. Unfortunately my surgery has been postponed.”

Though he didn’t reveal the new date for his upcoming surgery, he did tell fans, “This will be my second surgery. First was colon resection. Now it is to remove cancer from my liver and address any other cancer.”

John first went public about his diagnosis in April. His last treatment took place on May 22. We’re crossing our fingers that he makes a smooth recovery.