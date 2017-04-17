A cappella giant Pentatonix stunned an audience with this Bee Gees tribute

Through the years, Bee Gees have been covered multiple times by multiple acts. And on April 16 during the “Stayin’ Alive: A Grammy Salute To The Music Of The Bee Gees” special on CBS, everyone from Little Big Town to John Legend and Stevie Wonder shared their take on a multitude of Bee Gees hits.

But when it came to performing a Bee Gees song completely a cappella, no one could touch Pentatonix.

The five-piece group performed the Bee Gees’ “Too Much Heaven” directly in front of an adoring audience, but also the Bee Gees very own Barry Gibb.





“Barry Gibb was right there 10 feet in front of us,” said Pentatonix’ Scott Hoying in a Grammy interview. “We are not going to screw your song up – we promise.”

“We were so nervous backstage,” added PTX member Kristen Maldonado. “It’s such an iconic song. It’s quite an honor.”

Not only did the band consider it an honor to perform during the tribute, but to also play for a man that they look up to musically. “He was so sweet and humble and gracious,” said Scott about meeting Barry the year prior. “For a legend, you never know how they are going to act, but he was the nicest.”

“I feel like the Bee Gees have always been about tight harmonies,” concluded Mitch Grassi. “We are obsessed with it.”

And so are we.