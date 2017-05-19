A country duo stuns a NASCAR crowd with an emotional performance

You can always count on Florida Georgia Line when it comes to giving back to the fans.

On May 17, the award-winning country music duo, made up of Tyler Hubbard, 30, and Brian Kelley, 31, brought some of their biggest hits to the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation’s 8th annual Catwalk for a Cause.

In the Instagram clip above, the two superstars can be heard singing their passionate ballad, "H.O.L.Y," from their 2016 "Dig Your Roots" album. Tyler and Brian look sharp in suit jackets and black slacks, as they blend their vocals together in perfectly tight harmony.





Catwalk for a Cause, which raises money and awareness for pediatric and ovarian cancer, was crawling with big-named NASCAR drivers, who were on the star-studded guest-list. But, For FGL it was all about the kids.

“It’s a huge night for the kids raising money and awareness and that’s where our heads and our hearts are at,” Florida Georgia Line told WCNC.

The CMT Video of the Year nominees will give back to fans in another big way in June, when they launch their highly anticipated 2017 The Smooth Tour.

The trek, which welcomes supporting acts like, Nelly, Chris Lane and The Backstreet Boys, as well as newer artists, Morgan Wallen, Ryan Hurd and Russell Dickerson, begins June 2 in Austin, TX and wraps up with two shows in Alpharetta, Ga., on Oct. 20 and 21.