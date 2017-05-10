A country siren turned up the heat with her first-ever “The Voice” performance

Country music hotshot Maren Morris appeared on NBC’s “The Voice,” as a musical guest during the Top 10 live eliminations episode on Tuesday, May 9.

The 27-year-old Texan opened up the show with her latest single, “I Could Use a Love Song,” from her debut studio album, “Hero.”

Maren showcased her vulnerable side onstage, while rocking a pixie-cut and edgy ensemble. She strummed on her acoustic guitar and leaned into the microphone to deliver the heartbreaking yet hopeful lyrics, “I could use a love song / That takes me back, just like that / When it comes on / To a time when I wouldn’t roll my eyes / At a guy and a girl.”





Meanwhile, fans swayed their hands back and forth in the audience.

This may have been Maren’s first-ever appearance on the show, but it certainly wasn’t the first time her music has been heard on “The Voice.” Earlier this season, Team Blake member Casi Joy stunned with a rousing rendition of Maren’s song, “My Church.” In addition to that, last season’s winner Sundance Head channeled the breakthrough hit for his Top 12 performance.

Maren’s debut on “The Voice” follows coach Blake Shelton’s May 7 performance of his reflective hit, “Every Time I Hear That Song.” R&B singer Charlie Puth also took to the stage shortly after Maren with his hit song, “Attention.”

Watch Maren emotionally croon “I Could Use a Love Song” in the video above.