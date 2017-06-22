A country star becomes the victim of a car break-in

Country music singer Canaan Smith performed back-to-back shows in California on June 18-19, and took to social media with a photo featuring him looking off in the distance amid a breathtaking view of the Golden Gate Bridge. “Perfect day to scope the bay,” he happily wrote.

It’s seemed as though the 34-year-old artist was having the time of his life. But, it didn’t take long before things took an unexpected turn for the worse.

Perfect day to scope the bay. Hangin with @953krty tonight! A post shared by Canaan Smith 🔈 (@canaansmith) on Jun 19, 2017 at 2:52pm PDT

On June 20, Canaan noticed that someone had broken into his rental car after he dined at a restaurant in San Jose. The “Like You Like That” singer shared the unfortunate news with fans on Instagram.

“Nightmare ending to a great day … rental got broken into … they took guitar, in-ear [monitors], computers, etc. …,” he wrote, alongside a photo showcasing the aftermath of the frustrating incident.

Nightmare ending to a great day…rental got broken into…they took guitar, in-ears, computers, etc…. A post shared by Canaan Smith 🔈 (@canaansmith) on Jun 20, 2017 at 4:26pm PDT

The shot above shows footage of a missing window located on the right rear side of the car. Tiny pieces of broken glass surround the rim where the window used to be.

In light of the terrible situation, worried fans comforted the star by expressing their anger toward the thieves. One fan commented, “Sorry, praying the thief is caught & your items are recovered!” Another wrote, “Oh my goodness, so sorry that happened to you. I hope the police catch those people who did this to you 😡😡. The high note is that you and your crew are safe.”

We, too, are glad Canaan is safe, and also hope that his stolen items get returned!