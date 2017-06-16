A country star breaks news about his future family plans

With four kids at home, Justin Moore is done.

Country music fans rejoiced June 12 as news broke that after three daughters, the country star finally got his boy. Thomas South Moore, named after Justin’s late grandfather, was born on June 11 and will affectionately be known as South. Since his birth, the proud daddy has been eager to share pics of his new little buddy with his his fans on Instagram.

I couldn't decide what to get my dad for Father's Day, so I got him a grandson… and this awesome portrait from my friends at @CrownRoyal! Check out CrownYourFather.com to make a royal e-card for your dad. #CrownYourFather #crownpartner Link in bio A post shared by Justin Moore (@justincolemoore) on Jun 15, 2017 at 11:12am PDT

Missin my bud #SouthMoore A post shared by Justin Moore (@justincolemoore) on Jun 15, 2017 at 7:41pm PDT

“Absolutely,” Justin said in a radio interview shortly before his performance on June 15 at Country Jam 2017 in Grand Junction, Colorado. “We are tying everything we have in knots and that includes me. We knew even regardless what the sex was … that this was going to be it for us. I love playing music and travelling cross country, but I would like to retire at some point.”

Having a boy in the house is quite a change for the family, which has been focused on girly things for so long. “Everybody is pretty stoked, but we are all kind of in shock because everything for the last seven years, which is the age of our oldest daughter, has been geared towards little girls, so we don’t even … I mean, I changed the first diaper and I was like, ‘I don’t know what to do with this thing.’ So we were very surprised but very excited, and most of all happy that he’s healthy.”

Our thoughts exactly, Justin.