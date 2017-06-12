A country star celebrates the birth of his first baby boy

A country star is celebrating one of his greatest achievements – he finally got his boy.

After having three beautiful daughters with wife Kate, Justin Moore announced on June 12 that his son was born June 11. “Kate and I already felt like the most blessed people in the world, with our three beautiful daughters,” he said on Instagram. “But, we feel even more blessed to have a healthy baby BOY now to add to our family. God has given us another wonderful gift, in him, June 11th. His name is Thomas South Moore, named after my late grandfather. We will call him South. His sisters are already obsessed with him, as we are all of them. Thanks for all the well wishes and congratulations. Very much appreciated.”





People Magazine reported all of the details of the birth, with the publication stating that South was “born Sunday, June 11, at 3:33 p.m. in Little Rock, Arkansas, measuring 20 inches long and weighing 7 lbs., 14 oz.” In the pictures shared on Instagram, the family is shown adoring the new bundle of joy, with his new sisters looking like they can’t hold back their love toward their new baby brother.

We wish Justin and family all of the best.