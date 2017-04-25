A country star dodges disaster thanks to his local fire department

Fire is scary, but in the world of agriculture, controlled burns or prescribed burns are a part of helping to manage crops and cultivate the health of their fields. So, when smoke started to rise in Justin Moore’s pasture, you might have thought it was part of restoring or reviving the ground cover. But, you’d be wrong.

Justin, who still resides in his Poyen, Arkansas hometown, shared a series of photos on his Twitter page, as fire and smoke took over a portion of his property. In the first, you can see the actual flames as he writes, “So, this happened today in my pasture. Not on purpose, might I add.” Justin thanks the Poyen Volunteer Fire Department for extinguishing the fire and adds that the incident ended without disaster.





So, this happened today in my pasture. Not on purpose, might I add. Thnx to Poyen vol FD, ended w/o a disaster pic.twitter.com/FD74uFDdqV — Justin Moore (@JustinColeMoore) April 24, 2017

RELATED: Justin Moore sees God working through a recent tragedy at his hometown church

In a second photo, Justin share a closer image of the smoldering ground and you can see more of the damage that the fire caused. He also thanked his local landscaping service for providing additional help in the blaze.

Also, thnx to the boys from @BetterlawnsAR for the help. They are full service! Haha pic.twitter.com/pmxdFhlDWy — Justin Moore (@JustinColeMoore) April 25, 2017

Finally, we get a close view of the severity of the damage and while it looks like it could have been much worse, with an expecting wife and three little girls at home, it’s a cause for alarm for the country star.

RELATED: Justin Moore’s little girls are putting their feet down over the new baby

Justin just wrapped the American Made Tour with pals Lee Brice, William Michael Morgan and Brett Young; however, he still has dates all summer long with a few breaks to help out wife Kate with their new addition, which is due in June.