A country star gets more rumors swirling via sexy video shoot

Country star Dustin Lynch made quite a ruckus earlier this year with his close friendship with Kelly Osbourne. He made a bigger ruckus when he strolled down the Academy of Country Music Awards carpet without his signature cowboy hat. And in his video for his latest single “Small Town Boy,” he is making more news via comments that his video love interest, Australian actress Claire Holt, just made.

“Dustin is so nice and sweet and calm and has just made it so comfortable,” Claire says in a brand new behind-the-scenes look at the video. “I think we have a really nice connection, so it’s great.”





“We’re falling into the song physically and figuratively,” adds Dustin, who used the video to show off a whole new look, sans cowboy hat yet again. “It’s as stripped down as you can get.”

The shoot, which took place on a picturesque California beachside, doesn’t follow much of a storyline – it pretty much “is just Dustin and his girl on the beach,” the video director says.

“This video is different for me because it’s pretty raw,” Dustin concludes. “It’s stripped down. It’s just a moment between Claire and [me].”

Could sparks be flying between these two in real life? Well, that remains to be seen. Currently starring in the movie “47 Meters Down,” Claire got divorced from her husband of one year back in May 2017.