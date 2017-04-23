A country star gets the surprise of his life in this heartwarming video

Being a touing country star may be one of the most exciting jobs you could have, but it isn’t without its setbacks, including being away from family on birthdays and anniversaries. If an entertainer is lucky, his family can travel with him to celebrate those days on the road or if you’re like Lee Brice, your family shows up when you aren’t expecting it.

Lee and wife Sara would have celebrated their fourth anniversary apart on April 21 since the country star had a show in Evansville, Indiana, but it seems that Sara, who is expecting the couple’s third child in just a few weeks, had other plans.





Packing their two sons and her perfect baby bump into the car, Sara headed to the Evansville stop on the American Made Tour. As her handsome and talented hubs was performing his poignant new song “Boy,” Sara sent sons Takoda and Ryker running out to their daddy at center stage. And the look of disbelief on Lee’s face is absolutely priceless. As his sons reach him, he looks down at them almost as if he doesn’t recognize them. He then turns around searching for an explanation. It’s precious times infinity.

What a perfect gift having my boys surprise me on stage last night. Happy anniversary my love! 🎶: "Boy" coming soon. A post shared by Lee Brice (@leebrice) on Apr 22, 2017 at 7:07pm PDT

It’s ironic that Lee’s new single, “Boy,” is about being a son and having sons just as the couple is about to welcome their first baby girl in just a few weeks.

It’s just the right time for this song… “Boy.” Coming Soon. pic.twitter.com/jhkOLBrcfp — Lee Brice (@leebrice) April 11, 2017

Congratulations to Lee and Sara on four sweet years of marriage and to the whole Brice family on their upcoming addition.