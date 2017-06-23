A country star has the sweetest way of keeping his family with him while on the road

We’ve yet to interview a touring country artist who hasn’t said that the hardest part of their job is being away from family. From Aaron Watson, who sweetly and frequently shares pictures of his family while he’s on the road, to Thomas Rhett, who has really just started his little family with wife Lauren, they all share that bittersweet push-pull of life on the road. But their buddy, The Cadillac Three’s Jaren Johnston, has found a high-tech way of keeping his family close while he tours the world.

In a post on his Instagram page, Jaren shared an image of his new baby, Jude, sound asleep in his crib at home. “Watching the little guy in real time from the road,” he writes. “Thanks @evynm, you are amazing.”





RELATED: A country star writes the sweetest tribute to his wife who just delivered their baby

Apparently, Jaren and wife Evyn have a wifi baby cam that allows them to check on their precious little nugget without going into the room.

Watching the little guy in real time from the road. 💪❤️. Thanks @evynm , you are AMAZING. A post shared by Jaren Johnston (@thejaren) on Jun 22, 2017 at 9:06pm PDT

Sure, it doesn’t take the place of actually being there, but it sure must make Jaren feel a lot closer to home.

RELATED: A country star just got some major grief over this photo of his Nashville estate

The new dad is definitely a country music badass, but when it comes to his son, he’s showing signs of being a complete bucket of mush. He and Even dress their precious baby boy in tiny vintage concert tees and little sneakers, much like daddy.

Lazy Sunday with the dude. Thanks for the awesome shirt @jdsingleton12 @kosingleton 💪 A post shared by Jaren Johnston (@thejaren) on Jun 4, 2017 at 3:21pm PDT

Jude Johnston made his debut on March 30.