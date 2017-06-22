A country star just got some major grief over this photo of his Nashville estate

Isn’t this house stunning?

Even in the dark, the lighting adds a dramatic flair to this two-story Nashville home, giving it a stately look up on the hill.

This home belongs to The Cadillac Three lead singer Jaren Johnston, who has also earned quite a bit of coin co-writing hits for his fellow country stars including Dierks Bentley, Tim McGraw, Keith Urban and Eric Church.

Love being Home sweet home. ❤️ A post shared by Jaren Johnston (@thejaren) on Jun 21, 2017 at 7:07pm PDT

Jaren posted this photo on Instagram with the caption, “Love being home sweet home.”

Just after he posted the photo, however, Jaren’s country star pals started piling on with the funniest comments about how much electricity he is burning with his house all lit up.

Bill Satcher of A Thousand Horses wrote, “That light bill is gonna be fire!” Old Dominion wrote, “Drove by earlier and thought ‘That must be Trace Adkins’ house.’ #everylightinthehouseison.” Dan Smyers of Dan + Shay simply commented, “You rich bro.”

Jaren shares this pad with his lovely wife, Evie, and their baby boy, Jude Daniel, who arrived March 30.

Fun with the boys last night. 💪. Jude & Camo. #j'sonmyson'sfeet A post shared by Jaren Johnston (@thejaren) on Jun 20, 2017 at 7:51am PDT

As for his music, check out The Cadillac Three’s brand-new single, “Dang if We Didn’t,” right here.