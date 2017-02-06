A country star needs your prayers following reports of her daughter’s tragic accident

Prayers are being asked for Jamie Lynn Spears’ daughter, Maddie, who is said to be in critical condition following a freak ATV accident.

According to TMZ, the 8-year-old was riding in a Polaris off-road vehicle during a “hunting expedition” when it flipped over on Feb. 5. The accident left her trapped under water and unconscious for “several minutes.” Maddie was, then, flown to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. Jamie Lynn, 25, was apparently not with her daughter at the time of the accident.

Somewhere in a duck blind 💛💚 A photo posted by Jamie Lynn Spears (@jamielynnspears) on Nov 26, 2016 at 9:34am PST

Jamie Lynn has not yet spoken out about her daughter’s condition. And, a rep for her is declining certain details surrounding the incident.

A statement issued by Jamie Lynn’s rep reads, “The details the media are reporting surrounding the incident regarding Jamie Lynn’s daughter Maddie are incorrect. Right now the Spears family asks that everyone respect their privacy during this time and appreciates all the prayers and support for their family.”

The rep didn’t specify which details exactly. But, Jamie Lynn’s father, Jamie Spears, tells “Entertainment Tonight,” “All I can say is pray for our baby Maddie.”

Fans may recall that Jamie Lynn is the younger sister of pop star Britney Spears. The country singer and former “Zoey 101” actress gave birth to Maddie in 2008. At the time, she was engaged to Maddie’s father, Casey Aldridge. She is currently married to Jamie Watson.

We will update you as more information on the tragic accident becomes available. Our hearts go out to the Spears family during this difficult time.