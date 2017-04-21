A country star opens up about his mental health journey

Musicians have the power to help us identify what’s right and what’s wrong in our lives with their powerful words and arresting melodies. Country star David Nail doesn’t have any music with his latest message, but the words are sure to offer hope and understanding to millions out there.

Over the past few years, David has been open about his struggles with depression. Even with therapy and medication, the mental health issue is always lingering somewhere in the back of David’s mind.

A post shared by David Nail (@davidnail) on Apr 20, 2017 at 12:35pm PDT

He writes about his experience in a new post on Instagram saying, “It doesn’t hang around for months at a time like it used to, but it still pops up now and then.”

By all accounts, David’s life is going very well. He’s married to a beautiful woman, and they have a set of twins. He gets to make music for a living, but all of that doesn’t matter when depression takes hold.

David explains, “Someone can hand you a million dollars, and it will smother any joy you feel right into the ground. The more you try and ‘look at the bright side,’ the worse it makes you feel.”

He goes on to say that with therapy and medicine, he knows depression won’t weigh him down forever, but he knows he’ll deal with it for the rest of his life.

“There are far more good days than bad,” David says, “but when the bad ones do come, they can paralyze. If you ever find yourself feeling this way, know there are so many helpful options you can seek out. And while you won’t ever be ‘cured,’ your quality of life will greatly increase.”

Thank you so much for sharing these words, David.