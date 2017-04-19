A country star shares her outlandish wedding plans with us

They say that everything’s bigger in Texas, so native Texan Kacey Musgraves is hatching some huge plans for her upcoming wedding to singer-songwriter Ruston Kelly. During a recent chat, we asked Kacey if she was one of those girls who knew exactly what she wanted her wedding to be like. She didn’t miss a beat with her hilarious answer.

Kacey tells Rare Country, “Swans are going to bring me in and drop me down and then I’m going to fall on to my house and ride in on horseback. So yeah, I know what I want.”





She’s only kidding about the swans, folks. In all seriousness, Kacey is taking it slow with the wedding planning.

She adds, “I want something really simple and intimate. Just very me. I just want it to have my personality.”

She wasn’t kidding with one part of that fantasy wedding scenario, though.

Says Kacey, “I think my horse will be there.”

Every day is Valentine's Day with you, @rustonkelly. I can't believe I get to marry my best friend! ❤️Your love can get me through anything. A post shared by K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@spaceykacey) on Feb 14, 2017 at 8:40am PST

As you can see from this Insta post, Kacey and Ruston are in L-O-V-E!

She writes, “I can’t believe I get to marry my best friend! Your love can get me through anything.”

As for her music career, Kacey is taking some time off the road to focus on writing her next album. She recently joined Willie Nelson, Keith Richards, Miranda Lambert and Kenny Chesney on the bill for the Merle Haggard Tribute concert earlier this month in Nashville. Kacey chose to sing Merle’s uptempo 1981 hit “Rainbow Stew” at the show.