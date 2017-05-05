A country star shares sweet news about his new baby girl
Instagram/@BrettKissel
Rare Country

A country star shares sweet news about his new baby girl

Article will continue after advertisement

Canadian country star Brett Kissel has received much attention lately, as the video of him leading a hockey crowd in the singing of the national anthem when his microphone stopped working spread across social media.

But it doesn’t even come close to what happened just a few days later.

RELATED: Watch as this country star experiences every singer’s worst nightmare

On May 3, the country crooner shared the incredible news that there was a new addition to his family. “Our family would like to welcome the most perfect new addition: Aria Cecilia Kissel,” he wrote on his Instagram page. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to introduce you all to our beautiful daughter, who was born a healthy 8 pounds / 4 ounces on May 2nd! (This was the exact moment we told Mila, ‘Yes Mila, you get to keep her!’).”


How cute is that?

Just the day before, he shared a gorgeous pic of his family, which was just a family of three at that point. “This little family is getting bigger! With our due date being tomorrow – Cecilia and I thought we would have some fun and open it up for you to vote whether or not you think we will have a boy or a girl!”

RELATED: Little Big Town delivers a flawless performance of the national anthem

We send our love and congratulations to this beautiful family!

Module Voice Image
Tricia Despres, Country Editor | Posted on
Advertisement
Advertisement