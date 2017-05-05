A country star shares sweet news about his new baby girl

Canadian country star Brett Kissel has received much attention lately, as the video of him leading a hockey crowd in the singing of the national anthem when his microphone stopped working spread across social media.

But it doesn’t even come close to what happened just a few days later.

On May 3, the country crooner shared the incredible news that there was a new addition to his family. “Our family would like to welcome the most perfect new addition: Aria Cecilia Kissel,” he wrote on his Instagram page. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to introduce you all to our beautiful daughter, who was born a healthy 8 pounds / 4 ounces on May 2nd! (This was the exact moment we told Mila, ‘Yes Mila, you get to keep her!’).”





Just the day before, he shared a gorgeous pic of his family, which was just a family of three at that point. “This little family is getting bigger! With our due date being tomorrow – Cecilia and I thought we would have some fun and open it up for you to vote whether or not you think we will have a boy or a girl!”

We send our love and congratulations to this beautiful family!