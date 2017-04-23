A country star suffers various injuries after dog attack

The American Made Tour has been going strong since its kickoff in January. Lee Brice and Justin Moore’s co-headlining tour has been drawing capacity crowds across the country, with fans loving on the two country star’s energetic sets and impressive song lists.

RELATED: Country music’s Lee Brice just might be the most romantic husband ever

Yet, the night of April 21 might have been the tour’s most exciting and most scary yet. Based on a Facebook post by Lee, it looks like the country star had quite a scary encounter with none other than opener Brett Young’s dog.





“He said ‘he bites.’ I just couldn’t help myself,” Lee captioned two different pictures of his injuries. “No little tiny dog is gonna out tough me… but don’t try this at home cuz Brett Young’s dog does bite deep.”

RELATED: What country star Lee Brice just did for this military widow will leave you sobbing

The dog bite was a rough part of what should have been a great day for Lee, who celebrated his wedding anniversary with wife Sara on the same day. “My Sara, 4 years have flown by,” Lee wrote earlier in the day. “I guess time really does fly when you are having this much fun.”

Here’s hoping that Lee recovers from his injuries soon. The American Made Tour concludes April 28 in Missouri.