A country star’s offspring proves she’s got her own superstar moves

Some country stars are born with an ease and ability to perform in front of strangers. Others might tell you that it takes years to refine your stage show and get to that level of comfort in front of tens of thousands of people that you just cut loose and show your true colors.

It looks like Justin Moore’s middle daughter, Kennedy, is falling into the former.

RELATED: Justin Moore’s hot new song will convince you to take advantage of every moment

The pretty little ham was caught getting her groove on at her daddy’s show at Toyota Stadium near Dallas over the weekend. Instead of turning bashful, she ramped up the energy and put on a show of her own.





In an Instagram video on Justin’s page, “Ken,” in sassy fringe cowgirl boots and retro round sunglasses, bounced, posed, duck-faced and posed a little more while we can hear Daddy singing in the background. Justin writes, “How Ken feels about Frisco, TX #OffTheRails #Daddy”

How Ken feels about Frisco, TX #offtherails #daddy A post shared by Justin Moore (@justincolemoore) on May 6, 2017 at 6:49pm PDT

RELATED: Justin Moore’s little girls are putting their feet down over the new baby

Kennedy will have plenty of opportunities to join her famous pops onstage this summer. The “Somebody Else Will” singer has a fun schedule of shows that takes him coast to coast and into Canada, but he’ll also be taking a break in June when he and wife Kate welcome their fourth child. The couple has chosen to not find out the gender of the baby, and while we’re sure they’re ultimately just praying for a healthy infant, it would be fun to see them get their first little boy.

Then again, they do make pretty baby girls.