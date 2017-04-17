A country star’s reaction to a stolen treasure is shocking

It’s a common story in the music business, but that doesn’t make it any easier to hear. An artist’s favorite instrument or a band’s entire trailer of gear is taken, stolen right off their bus, enraging the victims. Occasionally, the stolen items are recovered, but often they aren’t.

We’re saddened to learn that a custom guitar belonging to Texas superstar Aaron Watson has come up missing. The instrument, which bears the images of the three crosses on Gethsemane, some of Aaron’s favorite bible verses and his logo, very much reflects the character of the singer-songwriter, and that explains his surprising response at losing such a treasure.





Instead of ranting and raving, in a post on his Instagram page, Aaron begins writing, “Well, this kind of stinks…” He goes on to describe the instrument and asks that he be contacted if anyone should see his guitar. But it’s his closing comments that put the entire incident into perspective like only Aaron could and would do. He writes, “In the grand scheme of things it is just a ‘thing’ and it will be OK. Have a blessed day and love love love those around you.”

If you aren’t yet familiar with Aaron Watson, what’s taking you so long? This genuine cowboy made national news and history when his 2015 album, “The Underdog,” debuted at No. 1 as a self-released and independently distributed and promoted album. That means he didn’t have a major label buying advertising or getting his music played on radio, like your favorite mainstream major artists have.

His most recent album, “Vaquero,” which released earlier this year, debuted at No. 2, right behind Little Big Town’s “The Breaker.”