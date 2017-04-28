A country supergroup teams up with Tim Tebow to lift up special needs kids

Rascal Flatts just dropped a new song title “Our Night to Shine,” and it’s got a very special backstory to it.

The band has been friends with football star Tim Tebow for several years now, so Flatts lead singer Gary LeVox has become involved with The Tim Tebow Foundation’s Night to Shine event. One night every year, the foundation coordinates multiple proms around the world for people with special needs. All the attendees get dressed up, walk a red carpet and are then they’re all crowned King or Queen of the Prom.

Back in 2015, Gary knew this event was coming up, so he wanted to write and record a special song to celebrate the night. That’s when he wrote “Our Night to Shine,” which he then debuted at prom events in Daytona and Jacksonville, Florida.

Gary tells Rare Country, “They were all singing it at the top of the lungs by the time we got to the chorus.”

The Night to Shine proms take place in all 50 stars and 11 counties around the world, and Gary is proud of what Tim and the Foundation’s team have pulled off.

“What Tim’s mission is in life and all of the wonderful things that God’s given him a platform to do, he takes full advantage of it,” Gary says. “I’ve never seen so many people that have been so blessed in one night. It was life-changing.”

“Our Night to Shine” is included on Rascal Flatts’ upcoming album, “Back to Us,” due out May 19. The project also includes their latest hit, “Yours if You Want It,” as well as a duet with Lauren Alaina on “Are You Happy Now.”