A country superstar goes all in to support our troops

Rascal Flatts just launched their 10th album, “Back to Us,” last week, but band member Jay DeMarcus is already on to his next project.

Jay posted several photos from the set of a new movie he’s working on titled “Will Gardner.” The title character is an Iraq war veteran who takes a motorcycle trip across the country after returning home from combat.

Have the privilege this week of being filming a very special movie, @willgardnerthemovie written and directed by my buddy, Max Martini… this movie honors the bravest and the finest among us-the American soldier… I'm honored to be a small part of it… #willgardner A post shared by Jay DeMarcus (@jaydemarcus) on May 25, 2017 at 6:11pm PDT

Judging from his photos, Jay went all in for this role. There’s a few shots of Jay covered in fake blood. He’s also sporting a military haircut with the sides of his head shaved.





Jay writes, “This movie honors the bravest and the finest among us-the American soldier… I’m honored to be a small part of it…”

“Will Gardner” won’t hit theaters for a while, but we’ll keep you posted on the movie’s progress. In the meantime, you can catch Rascal Flatts when they play a residency at The Venetian in Las Vegas. Those shows kick off Oct. 6.