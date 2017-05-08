A country superstar’s new video hints at a personal and painful past

There are many things to love about Maren Morris’ new revealing single, “I Could Use a Love Song.” There is a truth and rawness about the song that seems to often be missing from this happy-on-the-surface sort of world. Yet now, country music fans have yet another reason to fall in love with the song.

It’s the dynamic new video.

RELATED: Grammy darling Maren Morris pens heartbreakingly honest letter to country music

The new video not only shows the 27-year-old singer performing the truthful song, but it also features an incredible story of a woman risking it all to make her dreams come true – brilliantly played by actress Shelley Hennig and actor Garrett Hines.





“It’s hard for me to be vulnerable sometimes, so making the ‘I Could Use a Love Song’ video was tough because it’s extremely personal to my story to getting where I am today,” Maren shared with fans on her Facebook page May 5. It’s been a process, but thankfully, our AMAZING cast Shelley Hennig and Garrett Hines brought this chapter to life in such a raw way.”

RELATED: Watch Maren Morris turn out a powerful ACM Awards performance with this ballad

Maren also tweeted a message to fans in regard to their emotional reactions to the song, which she is set to perform May 9 on NBC’s “The Voice.”