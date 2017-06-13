A country sweetheart suffers the loss of her very best friend

There is nothing like the pain of losing your best friend. And on June 9, country star Jana Kramer experienced that, as she was forced to say goodbye to her beloved doggie.

“Goodbye my Sophie dog,” she wrote in a series of Instagram posts about her pet, who passed away from cancer. “You were my best friend. You never left my side and I will forever cherish the 8 years we had together. I’ll see you at Rainbow Bridge one day but in the meantime, run like crazy and eat as much food as you want there. You are cancer free now baby girl. I love you.”





Making the loss even more painful is that Jana’s 1-year-old daughter, Jolie Rae, had to learn about the cruelty of life and deal with the loss of her beloved playmate. But as with everything, life goes on. Jana shared a picture on June 12 of her and her daughter all packed up to take a trip to Los Angeles.

Jolie's reaction when I told her how long the flight is. #LAbound 🏡 A post shared by Jana Kramer (@kramergirl) on Jun 11, 2017 at 12:19pm PDT

We pray that the memories comfort Jana, Jolie Rae and everyone who loved little Sophie.