A death in the family forces this country darling to postpone her tour stops

A death in the family has forced RaeLynn to make some changes to her tour schedule. She was slated to play Lansing, Michigan on Friday, May 19 and Indianapolis on May 20, but those shows have now been postponed to September 22 and September 23, respectively.

In a message posted on her Facebook page, RaeLynn expressed gratitude to her fans for all their kind words following the death of her husband Josh’s grandfather.

“Family means a lot to me and Josh,” RaeLynn says. “I thank you all for the prayer and support. We thank you all for the love and support. We love you all so much.”





RaeLynn also explained what happens for those fans who already have tickets for the rescheduled show.

She says, “If those dates don’t work for you, we will refund your tickets. I understand that it’s a lot later than you had planned. But, if those dates do work for you, the ticket that you bought for this weekend will be honored at those shows. I’m sorry for the inconvenience.”

Now that’s a class act, right there.

RaeLynn’s Rave Tour continues all summer long. Head over to RaeLynn.com for dates.