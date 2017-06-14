A disguised Lauren Alaina gives these fans the ride of their lives

Going incognito as “Vanessa” from Wisconsin, Lauren Alaina pulled a fun prank on Lyft riders last week in Nashville as part of a special surprise orchestrated by Cracker Barrel during CMA Music Fest.

Donning a reddish wig, cowboy hat, sunglasses and a Martina McBride T-shirt as a disguise, Lauren parked herself in the front seat of a Lyft and engaged riders as they jumped in. To further conceal her identity, Lauren adopted her own approximation of a Midwestern accent, and told riders she was a fan attending her seventh CMA Fest.

Meet my alter ego, Vanessa. SO much fun dressing up and surprising fans today. Thank you to @lyft and @crackerbarrel. Stay tuned for videos pic.twitter.com/Wqzg86l5YF — Lauren Alaina (@Lauren_Alaina) June 11, 2017

She had riders take guesses about the identity of the mystery celebrity they were going to meet, tried to one-up one woman who claimed to be the biggest Lauren Alaina fan and demonstrated her Lauren Alaina impression by performing “Row, Row, Row Your Boat” in her real singing voice.

That’s about the time some riders got suspicious. “This is the best day ever,” squealed one as Lauren took off her sunglasses and revealed herself.

Watch the video above, and stay tuned for the outtakes at the end where things get weird — and personal — and Lauren makes up her own species of tree.

Dan + Shay, Hunter Hayes and Granger Smith also teamed with Cracker Barrel last week to pull their own surprises on Lyft riders. Click the links to view their videos.