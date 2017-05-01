A favorite viral dad gives this couple a sweet surprise on their wedding day

A lot can happen in four months. Just ask YouTube sensation Kris Jones.

The Alvarado, Texas native, who in January went viral with his carpool karaoke rendition of “Tennessee Whiskey,” is now getting to share special moments with his newfound fans.

One such moment that occurred during April took place at the wedding reception of Houston-based newlyweds Savanna and Garrett. Kris was invited by Savanna’s father to perform his version of “Tennessee Whiskey” as a surprise for the couple since it’s Savanna’s favorite song.





In this video, the wedding DJ can be heard playing Chris Stapleton’s hit version of the song in the background. The DJ stops the music to announce a surprise guest. He says, “That is not the correct track ladies and gentlemen, because there is a special surprise for Savanna. We have live in person Mr. Kris Jones.”

The bride, who appears visibly emotional upon hearing about the surprise, covers up her face. Then, she and the groom take the floor to begin their romantic slow dance with Garrett twirling his adoring wife beneath hanging lights.

Talk about a dream moment for this lucky couple!

After performing for the lovebirds, Kris took a minute to share his gratitude for making their day even brighter. He said, “It was Jan. 2, that my daughter posted that [‘Tennessee Whiskey’] video. My whole life changed at that point. I met some really incredible people and I just want to say that I am honored to be here to share this moment with you guys.”

Since Kris’ 15-year-old daughter Dayla uploaded her daddy’s portrayal of “Tennessee Whiskey,” the video has racked up more than 30 million views on Facebook and YouTube combined. Kris’ popularity also earned him an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” Fans can find Kris’ cover of other songs like Chris Stapleton’s “Whiskey and You,” Keith Urban’s “Blue Ain’t Your Color” and R. Kelly’s “I Believe I Can Fly” on his YouTube channel here.

Watch the video above to see Kris light up these newlyweds’ lives!