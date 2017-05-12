A former NASCAR driver announces more details about his unfortunate cancer battle

Former NASCAR and IndyCar driver John Andretti continues to be brave, as he battles his biggest race yet – Stage 4 colon cancer.

John, who is the nephew of famed racer Mario Andretti, was diagnosed with Stage 3 colorectal cancer in January, as previously reported by Rare Country. He had surgery to remove 12-14 inches of his colon, but the cancer spread to his liver. On Monday, May 10, he went through his fifth chemotherapy treatment, but he’s still got a long way to go, according to his Twitter page.

“Finishing up treatment #5 tomorrow, surgery scheduled after #6 and that is when we will know more,” he tweeted.

John will undergo surgery in June, and he’s trying his best to think positively. He told his beloved fans and Twitter followers that his upcoming surgery to try and clear his disease “will be liver, spleen and any other place with cancer.”

“[I] had colon surgery in January,” he tweeted, “and that was easy. Hope this goes as well.”

Prior to surgery, John plans to walk his daughter, Olivia, down the aisle on her wedding day. The important family moment reminds John that he could’ve prevented his current diagnosis had he gotten screened for colon cancer earlier.

John spoke at the Levine Cancer Institute in Charlotte, North Carolina on May 8, about his ailment. According to WCNC, he said, “It’s a day out of your life. And you say, ‘Well, I can’t give up a day.’ You know what? You can, because I’m giving up a lot more than that.”

John has raced in 12 Indianapolis 500s and has spent 17 seasons in NASCAR. Like many others, he put off getting a colonoscopy. He didn’t get screened for colon cancer until he was 53. He is now 54.

His main goal now is to raise awareness on the importance of getting screened, while using the hashtag #checkit4Andretti. We’ll continue to pray for him, while he fights his most difficult battle yet.