A former NASCAR driver’s burnout just landed him in big trouble

There is nothing quite as satisfying as a well-executed donut, right? Not the kind you eat, but the kind that makes your tires squall and leaves a little tire tattoo on the street. But, as Super Truck driver Robby Gordon found out, you may want to make sure you aren’t breaking any laws.

According to NESN, Robby was in Darwin, Australia, on June 17 and enjoying a little night on the town when an impromptu “demonstration” took place. YouTube video showed a Speed Energy Stadium Super Truck doing donuts in the middle of the Darwin street and, according to NESN, the driver was Robby.





But the law in Australia doesn’t admire such open displays of driving skill and redneck-ness as much as we do here in the good ol’ U.S.A. Robby was fined more than $3,000 and his car was impounded for 48 hours. But apparently, it could have been worse. In court, the judge told the driver, “I wish it was within my capacity to take away your professional driver’s license because I think you should be punished by the organization which permits you to drive on a racetrack.”

Ouch!

Robby did say he asked the bouncer at the club for permission. However, Australia has a very firm “anti-hooning” stance. According to Wikipedia, hooning is “driving a vehicle at a high speed and pulling maneuvers likely to cause excitement and cheers from onlookers.” Those maneuvers including speeding, burnouts, donuts and squalling tires.

What do these people do for fun?

Let this serve as a warning: if you’re ever down under, you may want to keep your redneck in check.