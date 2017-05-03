A group of robbers dressed as U.S. Presidents causes an uproar in this video

Brothers Osborne just released their new video for “It Ain’t My Fault,” and it’s bound to get a few tongues wagging. The guys have found a really fun way to apply the “blame game” they’re singing about in the song to what we’re seeing every night on the news.

In a nod to the 1991 movie “Point Break,” the clip starts off with T.J. and John Osborne working at the Osborne Pawn Shop when a group of robbers dressed up as U.S. Presidents Trump, Bush, Clinton and Obama come in and hold them up. After the heist, the robbers go on the run with police in hot pursuit. Along the way, a “Fake News” helicopter joins the chase to get the media coverage.





Explaining a little more about their approach with this video, John says, “The media these days is flooded with all things presidential and politics. No matter what happens, politicians all seem to pin the blame on something else as opposed to being accountable for their own actions. We felt the connection with the song title was perfect.”

T.J. adds, “We wanted a video that was as exciting as the music.”

As an added bonus, Brothers Osborne has built an entire site devoted to the video chase as covered by BNN, or Brothers News Network. Check it out at BrothersNewsNetwork.com.

“It Ain’t My Fault” is the latest single from Brothers Osborne’s debut album, “Pawn Shop,” out now.