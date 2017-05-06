A Hollywood actor opens up about his uncomfortable encounter with Tim McGraw

Hollywood actor Chris Pratt is a big-time country music fan. He’s also a huge fan of Tim McGraw.

In fact, the “Guardians of the Galaxy” star isn’t afraid to admit that he owns his music idol’s signature fragrance – Southern Blend. He even spritzes it on before he goes out in public.

“I have his cologne, Southern Blend. It’s really good. [My wife,] Anna [Faris] loves it,” Chris said during a May 3 appearance on “Late Night with Seth Meyers.” “She always knows if I put a little Southern Blend on she’s going to have to endure some lovemaking.”





Turns out that Chris was sporting the cologne during his first-ever encounter with Tim at the Academy Awards. Needless to say, it made for quite an awkward exchange.

“It was such an amazing and star-studded night,” Chris said of the night of the awards show when he met his favorite country artist. “At the end of the show everyone was filing out. I’m looking at Tim McGraw, and as we’re filing out, I’m getting closer and closer [to him.] I’m thinking, ‘This is my chance to talk to Tim McGraw.’”

“He catches me staring at him a few times,” Chris continued. “I remember he performed a song that night. So, I say, ‘Tim, that was a great song tonight.’ He’s like, ‘Thank you,’ but in the ‘I’m going to avoid you, you might be a weirdo.’ Then, I said, ‘I’m just a huge fan of both you and [Faith Hill].’ He’s like, ‘Thank you, thank you.’”

Of course, Chris should have left it at that. Instead though, he took things to a personal level. “I said, ‘I’m wearing your cologne,'” Chris revealed to Seth. “I’m not sure if he was just like being polite, but he was like, ‘Aw, thank you.’”

“Then, there was that moment, where I was like, ‘Oh no! I’m wearing your cologne? No. No.’ It was really gut-wrenching and embarrassing,” he added.

Now that’s hilarious!