A Kentucky songbird pairs up with a country duo for the coolest singalong

When music lives within your soul and keeps your heart beating with each and every note, you end up singing just about anywhere, including the drive-thru lane of your favorite health food joint.

Just ask country group Little Feather.

RELATED: Little Big Town shined bright in this Bee Gees Grammy tribute

As part of a Rare Country exclusive, country singer-songwriter and Kentucky native Liz Sharpe and her talented Little Feather bandmates recently found themselves driving along the streets of Nashville when they came across none other than Love and Theft, who happened to be walking down the street with a guitar in their hands.





And what happened next?

Well, you have to hear and see it to believe it.

RELATED: Chris Stapleton burns it down with this blistering, bluesy new song

Little Feather’s “Drive-Thru Concerts” YouTube series has created quite a buzz in the country industry, as it often has the band playing country covers from big-name acts such as The Chainsmokers and Pearl Jam as they wait in line in, yes, a drive-thru. But their latest video has them collaborating with Love and Theft on the song “Love Wins.” Despite some crowded accommodations and some bumps in the road (literally,) the joining of these two bands made for some country gold.

Of course, musical greatness can create quite the appetite, so the performance also included some good ole protein shakes for good measure.