A legendary rock star’s daughter takes a stab at country music

Her family roots might be in rock ‘n’ roll, but the daughter of musician Rod Stewart is trying her hand at country music.

Ruby Stewart, 30, just inked a new recording deal with Sony Music Nashville as part of the duo The Sisterhood, alongside musician Alyssa Bonagura. Ruby’s mother is former model Kelly Emberg, who has appeared in the several “Sports Illustrated” swimsuit issues, and in ads for Cover Girl and Calvin Klein. Her London-born father was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1994.





The Motherhood!!! 👯👯@Kathiebaillie @kellyemberg @rubystewart @alyssabonagura 📸 @billyjoe22 A post shared by Ruby Stewart & Alyssa Bonagura (@thesisterhoodband) on Jun 24, 2017 at 10:52am PDT

Alyssa has deep musical roots of her own, although hers are in country music. Her parents, Kathie Baillie and Michael Bonagura, are members of the band Baillie and the Boys, which notched seven Top 10 hits on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart between 1987 and 1990, including “Long Shot,” “(I Wish I Had A) Heart of Stone” and “Fool Such As I.”

The Sisterhood recently opened a 10-city stadium tour in the U.K. for Ruby’s famous dad.

We look forward to hearing the new music these pedigreed ladies are working on.