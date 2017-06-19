A legendary southern rocker survived this frightening close call on Father’s Day

Did you ever see the wreckage from a car accident and wonder how someone didn’t get seriously injured? That’s what we’re doing after seeing the photo that Doug Gray from Marshall Tucker Band shared on his Facebook page.

According to Doug’s post, he and daughter Mariah were in Florence, South Carolina, when they were t-boned by an SUV going 50 mph. But that’s not all. After that strike, a pickup truck then hit them head on on the passenger side of Mariah’s SUV.

Doug assured fans, family and friends that they were both OK, but Mariah’s truck? He jokingly writes, “Keep Mariah’s Tahoe in your prayers.”

For those in need of a Marshall Tucker fix, the band is still actively recording and touring, although Doug is the only remaining original member. In fact, their tour schedule is as busy as your favorite country music young guns, so take that you little whippersnappers.

Tucker Trivia! The Marshall Tucker Band’s most successful single, “Heard it In a Love Song,” never cracked the Top 10. Another super popular song by the band, the gritty, aching “Can’t You See,” was actually released twice and neither time did it even make the Top 40.

Still sounds like a hit to us!