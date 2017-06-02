A lot of hearts melted when Blake Shelton revealed his softer side

Let’s be honest. One of the things we love most about our favorite country stars is how authentic they can be. We love to see their true feelings, the kindness, the warmth, love and generosity. It’s such a genuine display of humanity that it makes our hearts ache and sometimes melt with joy.

In this week’s Rare Country’s 5, we get to witness some of those feelings from a variety of country stars, including Blake Shelton. Blake turned into an absolute mountain of mush when he met one of his littlest fans, Daisy Prescott, who had long dreamed of meeting her favorite Oklahoman. Unfortunately, Daisy, who suffers with Juvenile Dermatomyositis, was overcome with nerves, and it almost waylaid the encounter. However, the country star was passionate about meeting the courageous young lady, and when doe-eyed Daisy overcame her fear, she ran to the statuesque singer-songwriter, who dropped to his knees for a long, warm embrace.





We also got to see one of the sweetest interactions ever between lovebirds Keith Urban and his breathtaking wife, Nicole Kidman, when they hit the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. While we don’t know what sparked the sudden display of emotions, it doesn’t make it any less heartfelt. So much love!

But not all of the feels are good ones. In fact, some are just heartbreaking. Host Erin Holt recaps a week’s worth of country music “feels” in the new Rare Country’s 5 video, including the devastating news of Gregg Allman’s passing and Chris Stapleton’s postponed shows due to a broken bone and detached tendon in his right index finger. And be sure to check back in next week when we have more news in and around country music.